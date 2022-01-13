At Culpeper inn during outage, local woman recalls acts of kindness

Kindness from strangers helped Nancy Lagasse weather the recent prolonged power outage that forced her to be away from her Culpeper home for five nights.

Like thousands of others in the county, she lost lights and heat on the morning of Jan. 3 as Winter Storm Frida bore down unexpectedly, destroying the power grid and leaving up a foot of snow in some places.

“I roughed it out Monday night,” recalled 71-year-old Lagasse in a visit this week at her home just outside of town.

She piled blankets to stay warm. Her service dog, Writer, stayed close.

“This is ridiculous,” her grown children told her the next day, she said. “Go check into a hotel.”

But by that time, most local hotels were booked as many others in the area without power pursued the same remedy.

Hampton Inn & Suites up the road from Lagasse lacked vacancies when she phoned them first, expecting the worst from the public.

“Everyone has been cranky—between COVID, politics, shortages of food, everything,” she said. But the hotel worker on the other end checked and located the single room left in Culpeper, at Quality Inn along Madison Road on the town’s south side.

Act of kindness No. 1.

“Way to be nice,” said Lagasse.

A longtime advocate for disability services who served on the county’s advisory board until it recently disbanded, the former nurse considers herself a positive person in spite of mobility challenges.

Lagasse lives with multiple sclerosis and gets around with an electric scooter. Writer helps with daily tasks and is a constant companion.

In spite of living in a world not set up for all abilities, she leads a very active life, darting from one appointment to the next in her accessible van. Even during the early days of COVID, Lagasse got out every day to walk Writer at Yowell Meadow Park.

“It was a saving grace,” she said. “I missed seeing some friends, but I don’t seem to get riled too much anymore,” Lagasse commented of her pandemic experience. “It didn’t impact me that bad.”

In August of last year, she underwent unanticipated triple bypass surgery, which doctors discovered she needed on a fluke, Lagasse said. An initial diagnosis for her fatigue attributed it to advanced MS, but it was actually her heart.

Lagasse has lost weight since and is eating healthier, but seems to have come out of the serious surgery with an even rosier outlook.

Arriving at Quality Inn last week after losing power at home did not diminish it. Well, maybe a little at first.

Like many other places in Culpeper, Lagasse could not access the front doors, weighted, heavy and not electronic. Then appeared a young hotel worker, Karen, who readily agreed to help the local grandmother get settled in her room with all of her bags.

“The room was clean—two double beds. Surprisingly, the room was nice. Cable TV, fridge, microwave,” Lagasse said.

The hotel worker promised to let her know if an accessible room became available for those with disabilities.

Acts of kindness No. 2 and 3.

Lagasse enjoyed the brown bag breakfast every morning provided by the inn, how accommodating the staff was in providing the meal after hours and how they brought coffee to her room several times.

“They were pleasant even under the worst of circumstances,” she said.

Acts of kindness No.4 and 5.

One night during her stay, Writer needed to go out to relieve himself after midnight. There was snow everywhere which Lagasse found difficult to navigate.

“I’m tired, he’s panting. It was so cold. I dropped the leash,” she said. “He started walking out farther and I was hollering.”

The Rixeyville couple staying in the room next to Lagasse came out to see if she needed help.

“We all got to know each other,” she said.

The wife retrieved Writer and walked him around for 15 minutes so the dog could find the perfect spot. It was freezing and spitting ice in the middle of the night and the husband was with Lagasse outside talking about how lousy it is to lose power.

“You guys have been like angels,” Lagasse told them, to which he responded, “I believe in the power of prayer,” she recalled. “I believe God heard you,” he said of her hollering.

Both the next-door couple and the front desk called Lagasse, active in the Jewish faith, the next day to make sure she was OK.

Acts of kindness No. 6 and 7.

She ventured into town to try and find a snow and ice scraper one day during her hotel stay. Lagasse was lucky and got one of the very few left at a discount from Auto Zone. The young male store clerk told Lagasse, “I really feel for you because of the snow.”

She said, “Another random act of kindness. Ok, God must be trying to tell me something because I am really jaded.”

When she got back to the hotel, a mutual aid power crew member from Pittsburg also staying there volunteered to clean off Lagasse’s van.

“Helping other people is an important thing to do,” he told the local woman.

Acts of kindness No. 8 and 9.

“How many random acts of kindness from that one stay?” Lagasse said.

Back home by this past Saturday night, she got to thinking about the experience.

“In this absolutely horrible world where everybody is so polarized about vaccines, inflation, gas prices, in this tiny microcosm of the Quality Inn everybody helped everybody,” Lagasse said on Tuesday. “There are still some really good people in this world.”

A female front desk attendant who answered the phone Thursday night at Quality Inn said the staff absolutely strives to provide hospitality to all guests, especially during a tough situation like a prolonged power outage.

She remembered Lagasse and said it was nice of her to recognize their level of service.

Local hotels can possibly expect another rush of shelter seekers this coming weekend as forecasters predict another winter storm Sunday into Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.