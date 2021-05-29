At Eastern View, Class of 2021's graduation is no ordinary affair

Just as the COVID year of 2020-21 was like no other, Eastern View High School’s graduation ceremony Friday night was without compare. Its high spirits, steady drizzle, evocative speeches, traditional touches and social distancing made for a unique mix.
An iffy weather forecast delayed the ceremony by an hour as the Fredericksburg area dodged a tornado warning. But Eastern View’s commencement went forward at 8:15, with the school’s Marine JRTOC color guard leading its faculty, county School Board members and 278 graduating seniors into Cyclone Stadium. Hundreds more of the students’ family members and friends packed one set of bleachers and carefully-spaced rows of seats on the football field.
Rain began falling at 9 o’clock, prompting people to break out umbrellas and ponchos, but didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.
Throughout, people’s mood seemed respectful, proud, tolerant and kindly. Grads patted each other on the back. Jubilant parents and siblings hugged seniors clutching diplomas. Whole families stood and cheered when a speaker read the name of their first high school graduate. Honking and hot-road roaring from cars passing on U.S. 29, and a few air-horn blasts, occasionally punctuated the proceeding.
EVHS Principal Felix Addo recalled the year’s difficulties, saying, “We all had to make the decision of how to move forward with the hand that had been dealt to us.”
The school administrator praised 2021’s graduates as a resilient and special bunch who demonstrated determination and commitment in reaching for their dreams. They overcame many unforeseen challenges when commonplace experiences became uphill climbs, as when a cafeteria table full of students became a table of two sitting 6 feet apart, struggling to be heard.
But the year also brought unexpected gifts and insights, Addo said.
“All of us, students, teachers, parents and the community shifted our perspective to gratefulness,” he said. “Gratefulness that we were surviving and even thriving during a world health crisis. Grateful that we still had options and the ability to participate in school activities. Grateful that those around us came together and offered support. Grateful that our teachers offered endless grace with assignments and due dates. Grateful that although isolated we had our families.”
Honor-graduate speaker Abby Shrader titled her speech “TBD,” saying the pandemic made the whole year full of “to be determined” moments. Uncertainty became students’ greatest adversity, she said.
“Not knowing the fate of in-person learning, our sports seasons, the much anticipated musicals and concerts, and our one and only prom and graduation,” Shrader said. “Our entire senior year, the year you have waited for your whole academic life, was up in the air. But we made it through. We stand here on graduation day, victorious, even through the online learning and being separated for so long.”
“Hey, if we can complete high school online in the middle of a pandemic, there isn’t any challenge waiting for us that we can’t conquer,” she concluded. “We must simply be unafraid ... So from now on, change the TBD in your life from being ‘to be determined’ to ‘tearing the barriers down.’ ”
Kelly Doherty, representing the Student Council, said the Class of 2021 was handed the rough end of the stick, but learned how to get past the bumps in the road.
“We are strong enough to overcome any adversity or storm that comes our way,” Doherty said. “We can succeed through all the impossibilities of life.”
Jamil Abed, who was chosen by the Class of 2021 to speak, thanked faculty and administrators for extraordinary efforts to see students through a tough stretch. “This year has been nothing like what we had dreamed of, but you have made every effort to make it more than we could have imagined,” he said.
Abed thanked every EVHS nutritional service worker, environmental staff member, school nurse and maintenance tech. “You have gone above and beyond to keep us safe this year and we are so immensely grateful,” he said to them.
In closing, he implored his classmates: “You have before you the most singular opportunity for greatness, ever offered to any generation. Take it. Save the world! ... Rise up, make it matter, make a difference!”
Jordan Peterson-Chandler, the Senior Class Council’s senior member, called the Class of 2021 “the strongest ... to ever walk across this stage. We overcame adversity and took it with a grain of salt.”
The nation, too, saw tough patches, Peterson-Chandler noted: George Floyd’s killing, Black Lives Matter protests, and hate crimes toward Asian-Americans and the LGBTQIA community.
She quoted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
“Honestly, this whole academic year was a hot mess,” Peterson-Chandler said. But she declared, “We are here and we are together, in one piece. ... We did the dang thing!”
