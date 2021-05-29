At Eastern View, Class of 2021's graduation is no ordinary affair

“Hey, if we can complete high school online in the middle of a pandemic, there isn’t any challenge waiting for us that we can’t conquer,” she concluded. “We must simply be unafraid ... So from now on, change the TBD in your life from being ‘to be determined’ to ‘tearing the barriers down.’ ”

Kelly Doherty, representing the Student Council, said the Class of 2021 was handed the rough end of the stick, but learned how to get past the bumps in the road.

“We are strong enough to overcome any adversity or storm that comes our way,” Doherty said. “We can succeed through all the impossibilities of life.”

Jamil Abed, who was chosen by the Class of 2021 to speak, thanked faculty and administrators for extraordinary efforts to see students through a tough stretch. “This year has been nothing like what we had dreamed of, but you have made every effort to make it more than we could have imagined,” he said.

Abed thanked every EVHS nutritional service worker, environmental staff member, school nurse and maintenance tech. “You have gone above and beyond to keep us safe this year and we are so immensely grateful,” he said to them.