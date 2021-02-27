At Montpelier, author to sketch G. Washington's rise

Popular speaker and award-winning author David O. Stewart has sketched Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Andrew Jackson, as well as the men who invented the U.S. Constitution.
On Thursday, March 4, hosted by James Madison’s Montpelier, Stewart will share his latest book in a virtual presentation, which explores how George Washington became America’s most essential leader as he fought to create a new nation.
His “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father” illuminates “the real man behind the achievements and lore,” Montpelier says.
Stewart takes readers to a crossroads in the Virginian’ s life, when at age 26 he left the British military as war raged in North America.
His career prospects looked ruined after he annoyed his superiors and repeatedly misjudged his influence and importance, Montpelier said in discussing Stewart’s presentation.
“How did that headstrong, unwise young man emerge sixteen years as the single most essential force in the founding of the world’s first constitutional democracy?” it asked.
In his book, Montpelier said, Stewart examines the key to “Washington’s greatness—a mastery not of the revolutionary battlefield, but the political battlefield, which allowed him to be the central figure in every important event during the most crucial and turbulent period in American history.”
Learn more, and register, at https://www.montpelier.org/events/bookclub_davidostewart.
Stewart’s talk is free to Montpelier supporters and cost $10 for nonmembers.
Register via Montpelier’s Facebook page or here.