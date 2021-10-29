At Salubria, storytellers weave tales of the spooky and macabre

Two quintessential fall evenings provided the perfect atmosphere this past weekend as the Germanna Foundation hosted its second Salubria After Dark event at the oldest brick structure in Culpeper County.
More than 130 people traveled to the historic site to hear a trio of storytellers share spooky stories around the glow of cressets, Colonial-era iron baskets filled with firewood and set ablaze.
Germanna Foundation guides carrying candlelit lanterns led visitors to the three storytellers as Salubria provided a glowing backdrop for their lore.
The Halloween-season tales included “The Weeping Lass at the Dancing Place,” about a young girl whose fiancé dies. She weeps for him day after day, only to have his ghost bring her to his grave, as he cannot rest in peace due to her constant weeping.
The moralistic tale, whose original version was set in the Scottish Highlands, examines mourning not as something that honors the dead, but rather something that can prevent the dead from resting. It features a crossroads where young people would come to dance on moonlit summer nights.
A handsome Georgian-style manse, Salubria was built by the Rev. John Thompson, rector of Culpeper’s Little Fork Church from 1740 to 1772, for his wife, Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson. She was the widow of Alexander Spotswood, the royal governor who had imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties on Virginia’s western frontier.
From April to October, Salubria is open for tours by appointment only.
Next year, the Germanna Foundation plans on holding more open houses at the site on State Route 3, aka Germanna Highway.
