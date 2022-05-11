Attempt to ID: Culpeper Walmart shoppers sought in larceny of another's wallet

Culpeper Police are seeking to identify a pair of Walmart customers they say picked up another customer's wallet off the floor then used its contents to check out.

A man and woman are suspected of larceny in the reported incident at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Another Walmart shopper dropped their wallet while checking out and the man picked up and pocketed the wallet, police say.

The couple is then seen using the contents of the wallet to make their own purchase, according to video evidence.

The man and woman then left the store together and were seen leaving the parking lot in an early 2000s white Chevy Trailblazer SUV, police said.

Anyone with information identifying the couple is asked to call Officer M. Healy at 540/727-3430 ext. 5573, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

Walmart has always had an issue with shoplifters, said Culpeper Master Police Officer Julia Cole, agency spokeswoman, asked about the recent frequency of department social media posts about shoplifting incidents at the local SuperCenter.

Recently, there’s been a slight increase in offenders ignoring loss prevention employees when walking out of the store. Most cooperate with loss prevention so investigations are otherwise closed quite quickly, she said.

“However, the increased attention on our social media is that we’re sharing more of these cases with the community,” Cole said. “The public has been wonderfully responsive when it comes to helping us identify offenders and close our investigations.”

Police were following leads in the Walmart larceny case, but no positive ID had been made as of Wednesday morning.

