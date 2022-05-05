ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Culpeper deputy struck directing school traffic, motorist sought

A Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle while directing school traffic on Ira Hoffman Lane.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the vehicle that hit the School Resource Officer at 7:19 a.m.

As the deputy was directing traffic, a late-model, non-metallic gray-green Honda minivan exited from the south side of Ira Hoffman Lane and struck the officer.

After striking the school resource officer, the minivan continued traveling northwest on Ira Hoffman, toward Rixeyville, according to a release late Thursday morning from the CCSO.

The deputy's injuries were being assessed, the release stated. CCSO is attempting to identify and locate the vehicle.

Those with any identifying information are asked to please call 911.