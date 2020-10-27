 Skip to main content
Attempt to identify: Fauquier authorities seek woman who took political signs
Attempt to identify: Fauquier authorities seek woman who took political signs

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office has released photos of a woman seen removing political campaign signs from a the front yard of a home near Catlett.

An "attempt to identify" poster describes her as a white female with blond hair and glasses. The woman was wearing a gray shirt and leggings when removing the signs, surveillance photos released by the sheriff's office show.

The incident occurred Oct. 20 in the 1400 block of Sowego Road, according to FCSO. Know who the woman is? Call 540/547-3300.

