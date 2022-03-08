Attempt to locate: $5K reward offered by Culpeper Sheriff in recent shooting

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office has posted a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location of a vehicle and/or person(s) involved in a shooting on March 6 in the 21000 block of James Madison Highway in Culpeper County.

At approximately 9 p.m., the suspect's vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and opened fire, striking the vehicle several times, according to a CCSO release.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early model white Ford Crown Victoria with police package including dark tinted windows and a driver side mounted spotlight.

Riding in the vehicle fired upon was the driver, his wife, a friend, and two young children in car seats in the back seat, according to the CCSO. The victim was struck and was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. None of the other occupants reported any physical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First Sgt. Marshall Keene at 540/727-7520, or E911 Center at 540-727-7900.

Contact Culpeper County Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 with anonymous tips.