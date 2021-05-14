 Skip to main content
Attempted burglaries at 2 businesses in Bealeton being investigated
The Fauquier County Sheriff Office was actively working cases of attempted burglary Friday at two business locations in Bealeton.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of Cinco De Mayo in the 11200 block of Remington Road and located damage to the building, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The Little Caesars Pizza in the 11100 block of Marsh Road was also damaged.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity during night time or early morning hours in these locations are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540/347-3300.

