A Culpeper County man was killed in an auto accident early Saturday near Lee Highway and Rixeyville Road, the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.
The latest on COVID-19 cases, quarantines, mask exemptions, remote learning and homeschool requests in Culpeper County Public Schools
Based on the investigation, it was found that Anthony Jackson, 24, and Aaminah Burke, 23, were traveling in a vehicle with an infant when they rear ended another vehicle.
COVID-19 daily cases shoot up in Culpeper; area hospitals treat more virus patients; increase in 911 calls includes more youths, emergency services chief says.
Culpeper County Public Schools’ Central Office will be converted to classroom space for Floyd T. Binns Middle School, leaving division adminis…
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
This week Aronda Bell was installed as the new athletic director at Eastern View High School, replacing Mark Settle, who retires Aug. 31 after…
'These men were executed because they were Black and that's not right': Northam pardons Martinsville Seven who were executed in 1949 rape case
Seven Black men executed 70 years ago for the rape of a white woman in Martinsville were granted posthumous pardons Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledging they were denied due process of law and received racially-biased death sentences.
The Rev. Joseph William Tabor IV is installed as pastor of Culpeper Presbyterian Church.
Infant child in car with Maryland man, woman given to DSS.