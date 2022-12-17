Auditors: Culpeper County in strong financial condition

Culpeper County recently received a clean report for its annual audit and a report from auditors that the local government is in strong financial condition.

A factor exhibiting that is the more than $47 million in unassigned fund balance the county has in the bank, according to David Foley, auditor with Robinson Farmer Cox Associations CPAs, out of Charlottesville.

A financial standard is having at least 20% of general fund expenditures in unassigned funds, he told the board of supervisors at its Dec. 6 meeting.

“Yours exceeds that,” he said. “The county is in good shape financially.”

The county’s current fiscal year operating budget for the general fund is nearly $110 million.

The firm audited the county’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The Department of Finance, led by Director Valerie Lamb, prepared the report.

Auditors looked at county financial statements, internal controls and compliance with use of federal funds. Many millions in federal dollars have flowed their way to Culpeper and localities nationwide during the COVID years.

Auditing those areas, the firm issued an unmodified finding, the cleanest opinion a locality can receive for its financial statements, Foley told the board.

“The county has strong internal controls in place,” he said, noting use of federal funds was “clean” with no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses noted. Foley said Lamb and her team were excellent to work with and that very few audit adjustments were needed.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said while the county is in good financial shape he noted the water and sewer fund continues to require general fund transfers. He asked to see more detail about the county’s utility assets, at Clevenger’s Corner, for example and also accounting of loans from the general fund for the county utility. The goal is for it to eventually break even, Underwood said.

According to the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, Culpeper County has a diversified economy with strong manufacturing, trade services and agricultural sectors. Manufacturing activity includes auto parts, kitchen cabinets, wire cable, fiber optics, building components and iron castings.

Major service industries include international financial telecommunications, electronic data center, Library of Congress Film Archive, uniform rentals, health care, education and government. International firms have a significant presence in the community, according to the report.

Agriculture is important in Culpeper’s economy, with beef cattle as the principal livestock, and soybeans, corn and hay as the major cash crops. Greenhouses are also a major agricultural contributor. The county is also home to multiple farm wineries, breweries and distilleries.

The county’s population growth has remained steady around 1.1% over the past decade. The most recent U.S. Census Bureau count puts the county population at 53,596.

The county is committed to maintaining a stable tax base fairly split between residential and commercial use, and its cost-effective approach towards service delivery, according to the report.

The median household income for Culpeper is $77,569, while the median household income for Virginia is $76,398 and for the U.S. it is $67,521. The county’s population has grown approximately 12.6% from 2010 to 2020, the report stated.

With growth continuing, the economy for Culpeper appears vibrant and sound. The additional growth can mean demand for additional services as well as bringing more revenue to the county from additional sales tax, real estate tax and personal property tax, the report stated.

In the past fiscal year, the county implemented a 6% meals tax.