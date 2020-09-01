August ends with highest positive test rate for virus since June

As August came to an end, the Rappahannock Area Health District’s rate of positive tests for COVID-19 crept up to 8.9 percent—the highest level since June.
The Fredericksburg-area rate is higher than the state’s positivity rate of 7.4 percent. Both rates are seven-day averages and reflect the number of positive cases out of all tests given.
“As [the rate] increases, and particularly if it rises above 10 percent, we become concerned that we as a community may not be testing enough to find all the cases that are out there,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
She and other public health officials have stressed the need to “box in” the virus. When cases are identified through testing, individuals can self-isolate to prevent the spread to others, she said. Officials identify their close contacts and advise them to self-quarantine which further slows, or boxes in, the disease.
Virginia is divided into 35 health districts, and the local health district ranks seventh statewide in the number of COVID-19 tests given since March. The Virginia Department of Health counts PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests only, which involve swabbing the nasal area to detect an active infection.
So far, there have been 51,241 PCR tests given to residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District. A person may be tested more than once, but each person with a positive result is counted only once, according to the state.
President Donald Trump has suggested that more testing equals more positive results, but Virginia’s data shows otherwise when it comes to the positivity rate.
Residents of the populous Fairfax Health District have been tested the most of any health district in Virginia, with 189,173 tests. As of Monday, Fairfax’s positivity rate was 5.7 percent, the seventh lowest rate in Virginia. The Prince William Health District was second, with 98,616 tests given and a positivity rate of 8.8 percent.
By contrast, areas in the Tidewater area which have been recording high numbers of new cases this summer have done far fewer tests, but had much higher positivity rates. There have been 46,724 tests given to residents of the Chesapeake Health District, and its seven-day positivity rate is 12.2 percent. The rate of the Western Tidewater Health District is 11.8 percent, and it has administered 33,843 tests since March.
In addition to a higher rate of positive tests, the Rappahannock Area Health District closed out August with 30 people hospitalized with virus symptoms, according to Monday’s report. That’s twice as many hospitalizations than the first three weekdays of the month, when there were 15 people in the area’s three hospitals being treated for COVID-19.
Another indicator of community spread is outbreaks of the disease, and there currently are nine outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the region. Heritage Hall Nursing Home and Poet’s Walk Memory Care in Fredericksburg area dealing with their second outbreak of the virus, and each has fewer than five cases.
Hughes Home for Adults in Fredericksburg has had 39 cases and four deaths. Other outbreaks include those in Spotsylvania County: Cardinal Village assisted living, six cases; Fredericksburg Health & Rehab, less than five cases; and Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg with 39 cases and one death.
Outbreaks at Stafford County facilities include Commonwealth Senior Living with less than five cases; Harmony at Falls Run with 17 cases and one death; and Woodmont Healthcare Center with seven cases.
“There is no one answer” to why there suddenly are so many outbreaks, Balmes–John said, other than as community transmission goes up, so do cases in facilities. She suggested that precautions such as wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and disinfecting high-use areas will protect individuals as well as other they come in contact with, including elderly people in senior settings.
“Because so much of COVID-19 is asymptomatic, and because you can be infectious in the two days before you show symptoms, practicing these behaviors can help slow the spread of the disease in our area, keeping us all safer,” she said.
Health district officials work with facilities on ways to prevent further spread of the virus once it enters the building and “it seems many facilities are closely following available public health guidance,” Balmes–John said.
Cathy Dyson
