Authorities identify a suspect in May 31 fires outside city police department

Fredericksburg police have identified a suspect in the setting of two fires at the city police department on May 31, court records show.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the state Department of Forensic Science recently identified the suspect through a fingerprint left on a gas can at the scene. The suspect is named in the affidavit and is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on unrelated charges, but had not been charged as of Thursday in connection with the fires.
Court records and previously released police reports state that the suspect walked up to the Fallen Officers Memorial between the parking lot and the front door at 12:35 a.m. May 31. He then poured gasoline on the monument and lit it on fire.
He then placed two Molotov cocktails by the front doors and lit them. The fires caused damage to the monument, the front entryway carpet, the front doors and the sidewalk.
Surveillance cameras showed a white man and his clothing, but his identity remained a mystery until a gas can left at the scene that had been submitted to the state lab early on revealed the fingerprint.
The incident occurred before a series of Black Lives Matters protests began in Fredericksburg as part of a nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis a few days earlier. The initial major protest in Fredericksburg took place that same night.
The 31-year-old suspect was free on bond when the fires were set, court records state. He is charged with attempted malicious wounding and assault on a police officer in Spotsylvania County, and his charges are set to go before a county grand jury later this month.
The man was placed back in jail on June 11 for a pretrial violation and has been there ever since. He turned himself in at the city police department that day and was taken into custody, the affidavit states.
Detective Gloria Mejia wrote that the shoes the suspect was wearing when he turned himself in appear to be the same ones worn by the arsonist on May 31.
Court records mention that surveillance cameras showed the suspect walking past a sign on Cowan Boulevard near the police station that had word “PIGS” spray painted on it, but the affidavit does not directly accuse the man of defacing the sign.
The search warrant gave police the authority to search the man’s cellphone. Police wrote that they’re hoping to obtain information regarding motive and people the suspect was in contact with at the time.
