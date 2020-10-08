Authorities identify a suspect in May 31 fires outside city police department

Fredericksburg police have identified a suspect in the setting of two fires at the city police department on May 31, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the state Department of Forensic Science recently identified the suspect through a fingerprint left on a gas can at the scene. The suspect is named in the affidavit and is in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on unrelated charges, but had not been charged as of Thursday in connection with the fires.

Court records and previously released police reports state that the suspect walked up to the Fallen Officers Memorial between the parking lot and the front door at 12:35 a.m. May 31. He then poured gasoline on the monument and lit it on fire.

He then placed two Molotov cocktails by the front doors and lit them. The fires caused damage to the monument, the front entryway carpet, the front doors and the sidewalk.

Surveillance cameras showed a white man and his clothing, but his identity remained a mystery until a gas can left at the scene that had been submitted to the state lab early on revealed the fingerprint.

