Authorities identify human remains found in 1990 in Stafford

A skull discovered in Stafford County more than 31 years ago was identified as having belonged to a former Norfolk resident.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said police identified the victim as Timothy Alan Mangum. The skull was found Sept. 28, 1990, lying under a fence line by a farmer who was bush hogging his field in the area of Joshua and Mountain View roads.

During the ensuing investigation, authorities were able to determine that the skull appeared to belong to a Caucasian male between the ages of 15 and 18. They estimated that there had been at least one to three years between the victim’s death and the recovery of the skull. Mangum was born in September 1968.

No additional body parts were found during a search following the discovery of the skull, Kimmitz said. Police don’t know why Mangum would have been in Stafford and know of no connection he had with the area.

A medical examiner at the time was unable to determine the cause of death, but a “violent or unnatural” manner of death was suspected in part because of the estimated age of the victim and the location where the skull was found.

Stafford Detective David Wood headed the investigation, which has included a number of outside agencies. Starting in 2011, Kimmitz said, DNA testing was performed by DNA International and the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification that resulted in a full DNA profile. The profile was uploaded into a national database, but no match was found at that time.

In May 2020, Kimmitz said, various agencies began exploring the idea of using genealogy databases in an effort to identify potential relatives of the unknown victim. In November, the Sheriff’s Office received the possible names and location of Mangum’s father and brother in the Norfolk area.

Wood contacted the pair and was provided Mangum’s name. The family told police they had not been in contact with Mangum for a number of years prior to the discovery of the skull in 1990.

Kimmitz said police were able to positively identify the victim as Mangum after obtaining DNA from both the father and brother and comparing it to the teen’s profile. Kimmitz said that as far as he knows, no one ever reported Mangum missing.

Mangum attended Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk in April 1983 after withdrawing from the Chesapeake school system a few months earlier. At one point, he moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., to live with his mother, but later returned to the Tidewater area. He was at Lake Taylor for his sophomore year.

Kimmitz said police believe that Mangum died in 1983 or 1984, but little is known about his disappearance or the circumstances surrounding his death. Detectives are attempting to contact anyone who may have had contact with Mangum or can provide any information regarding why he might have been in Stafford.

Anyone with information about Mangum is asked to contact Wood at 540/658-4727 or email dwood@staffordcountyva.gov.