Authorities identify man found in wrecked car in Stafford

The man found dead in a wrecked vehicle late Thursday in Stafford County has been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Lopez Hernandez.

Hernandez, a Stafford resident, was discovered at 10:18 p.m. by family members in a damaged gray Hyundai coupe on the shoulder of of U.S. 1 neBar Arcadia Street.

Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said authorities believe that the victim ran off the road and struck a tree about 6 a.m. He said passersby probably didn’t notice the crashed vehicle because it ended up in the area of an old house with multiple cars around it.

No one reported actually seeing the crash, Kimmitz said.

Hernandez’s relatives had been trying to reach him that day after learning that he had not shown up for work. They heard from a friend, who told them he thought he saw Hernandez’s car on the side of U.S. 1, Kimmitz said. Relatives went to the site and made the sad discovery.