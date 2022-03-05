 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities investigating death of retired Spotsylvania doctor accused of child sex crime

Virginia State Police authorities say they will continue investigating sexual assault claims against a retired Spotsylvania County doctor who was found dead in Loudoun County on Thursday.

The death of Michael B. O’Brien, 66, is being investigated by the Loudoun Sheriff’s Office. O’Brien’s body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for autopsy and examination.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said that as of Friday, there was no indication of foul play and that O’Brien’s death appears to be self-inflicted.

O’Brien was arrested last week following a raid at his home in Spotsylvania. He was charged with forcible sodomy of a child under 13, an offense that carries a potential life sentence. Court records show that the charge stems from 1987 during O’Brien’s career as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg area. At the time of his arrest, police said more charges were pending.

O’Brien was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and released on bond a few days later.

Coffey said authorities are still encouraging anyone with information regarding the investigation to call State Police at 888/300-0156 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

