Autopsy ordered for 44-year-old Culpeper man found deceased in home

An autopsy is being conducted and the local sheriff’s office investigating after a 44-year-old local man was found deceased on July 16 in his home on Brandy Road in Culpeper County.

Anthony “Bob” Johnson was discovered in his room at the residence where he lived with two roommates, according to his sister, Toya Jackson. She said the death of her brother was unexpected and untimely.

Jackson said they grew up together with four other siblings in Rhoadesville and that Johnson played football for Orange County High School.

The matter is an open investigation of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Inv. Pete Siebel said in a phone call Thursday morning.

He confirmed Johnson’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for autopsy.

Getting the report back will provide answers to the cause and manner of Johnson’s death, Siebel said, and could take some time. There is no risk to the community related to the incident, the investigator said.

“When we have things like that, we immediately talk to family members, let them know what is going on,” Siebel said. “There’s another sister and a wife and it’s our job to give them answers.”

