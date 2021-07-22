Autopsy ordered for 44-year-old Culpeper man found deceased in home

An autopsy is being conducted and the local sheriff’s office investigating after a 44-year-old local man was found deceased on July 16 in his home on Brandy Road in Culpeper County.
Anthony “Bob” Johnson was discovered in his room at the residence where he lived with two roommates, according to his sister, Toya Jackson. She said the death of her brother was unexpected and untimely.
Jackson said they grew up together with four other siblings in Rhoadesville and that Johnson played football for Orange County High School.
The matter is an open investigation of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Inv. Pete Siebel said in a phone call Thursday morning.
He confirmed Johnson’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for autopsy.
Getting the report back will provide answers to the cause and manner of Johnson’s death, Siebel said, and could take some time. There is no risk to the community related to the incident, the investigator said.
“When we have things like that, we immediately talk to family members, let them know what is going on,” Siebel said. “There’s another sister and a wife and it’s our job to give them answers.”
The local investigator said he has been doing death investigations and forensics for years and said family is owed answers.
Siebel added, “To the deceased we owe the truth so they can rest.”
In an email to the Star-Exponent, Jackson said her brother was not found for several days or more after his passing. She questioned what happened and hopes to get answers soon while seeking closure from his loss.
In a fund-raiser on Facebook to help pay for his funeral, she said Johnson was a fun-loving guy with a love for life.
“He was a hard worker and loved to make you laugh. A very funny guy, no matter what life had thrown at him he still kept a smile. Unfortunately his death was untimely and he was not prepared,” Jackson posted.
“We need the help of our friends and family to put him to rest properly and the best we can under the circumstances. Money will go towards all funeral expenses and what’s left to his daughter’s trust fund.”
A Home Going Service for Johnson will be held starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 24 at Found & Sons Funeral Chapel in Culpeper.
The service will be at 1 p.m. with repass at 10328 Jameson Mill Rd.
