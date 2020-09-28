Autumn harvest at 5 Rider's Farm

Autumn harvest is in full swing at 5 Rider’s Farm in Madison County, site of one of the area’s most well-known farm stands.

Located just off U.S Route 15 near Locust Dale, the stand is open to visitors most days with regular updates posted at 5 Rider’s Farm on Facebook.

College student Kendall Rider, one of three siblings that contributes to the farm along with their parents, is a familiar face behind the stalls of fresh vegetables and fruits grown on site. She also hosts various videos showing cooking demonstrations in the farm kitchen or describing other aspects of agricultural life.

The stand is now featuring a ghoulish selection of gourds, grasses and pumpkins for carving up, painting or creating a fall scene. The generational operation also produces home-cooked bake goods, soups, rolls and other tasty treats.