Awaken the Dawn all-day prayer events coming to Culpeper, C'ville

Awaken the Dawn all-day prayer and worship events are coming in September to Culpeper and Charlottesville.

Awaken the Dawn Culpeper will be held noon on Sept. 3 through 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the grounds of Libertas Manor, the home of Jon and Sarah Russell, along Sperryville Pike near Yowell Meadow Park.

Councilman Jon Russell is hosting the Christian program for the second year on his property as part of Awaken the Dawn Tent America, a national coalition organizing around-the-clock prayer in cities all over the country June 12 to Sept. 20.

It is a grassroots movement of day and night worship, prayer and missions, according to event publicity.

“Beyond the events, we are a nationwide family with the shared value of hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations,” the Awaken the Dawn Culpeper social media states. “Come pray for an hour or two or bring a tent and camp-out for day and half hours.”

Local pastors and individuals are still being recruited to pray at the program, Russell said on Thursday. Participation is open to anyone who wants to pray, pastors and worship musicians, he said.

