Awaken the Dawn all-day prayer events coming to Culpeper, C'ville

Awaken the Dawn all-day prayer and worship events are coming in September to Culpeper and Charlottesville.
Awaken the Dawn Culpeper will be held noon on Sept. 3 through 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 on the grounds of Libertas Manor, the home of Jon and Sarah Russell, along Sperryville Pike near Yowell Meadow Park.
Councilman Jon Russell is hosting the Christian program for the second year on his property as part of Awaken the Dawn Tent America, a national coalition organizing around-the-clock prayer in cities all over the country June 12 to Sept. 20.
It is a grassroots movement of day and night worship, prayer and missions, according to event publicity.
“Beyond the events, we are a nationwide family with the shared value of hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations,” the Awaken the Dawn Culpeper social media states. “Come pray for an hour or two or bring a tent and camp-out for day and half hours.”
Local pastors and individuals are still being recruited to pray at the program, Russell said on Thursday. Participation is open to anyone who wants to pray, pastors and worship musicians, he said.
"This is a Christian event so our prayers will be to Jesus. Non-Christians are welcome to attend," Russell said. "Pastor Janie Stratton from the Orange House of Prayer is coming, bringing her worship music team."
Reach Awaken the Dawn Culpeper via social media to volunteer or jonrussell75@gmail.com
“This movement in town was birthed out of a small group of us that made every Friday night for prayer and worship,” Russell said. “We’ve been meeting for over a year and a half.”
Nearby, local pastors and Christian lay leaders are organizing another Awaken the Dawn event, the 3rd Annual “Tent Charlottesville Day of Prayer” Sept. 17-18. It will be held on the lawn at the corner of Hydraulic and Lambs Road next to Albemarle High School.
This program will run 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 to celebrate the power of Jesus Christ and pray for Charlottesville residents and incoming University of Virginia students, according to a release.
Area clergy, pastors, worship, and prayer leaders plan on taking turns leading intercession during this event. Each prayer and worship set will last one to two hours.
“We are planning on keeping the fire of worship and prayer for spiritual awakening burning day and night,” said the Rev. Jon Quesenberry, organizing committee chairman, and director at the Charlottesville House of Prayer.
To volunteer, contact charlottesvillehop@gmail.com 434/760-2100 or 227-0811.
