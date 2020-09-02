Awaken the Dawn prayer meeting this weekend in Culpeper

Fuller hoped the event would create unity, inviting people of all backgrounds to take part.

“That’s what our community needs right now, throw all the politics aside and when it comes down to it, it’s just you and I. That’s something we miss, getting to seeing one another and breaking bread together,” he said.

Asked about distance and masking at the event, Russell said he wants people to come and feel comfortable and that they can wear masks and have plenty of room to spread out on his property.

Asked why he wanted to host the event, Russell said it’s important at this time for the Christian church to join together and pray for their communities and country.

“We see the news and the turmoil that exists and prayer is always a good thing because it centers our focus on a higher power,” Russell said. “We’re just looking forward to reaching out to God to see how he is able to come and bring peace and love back.”

For information contact, Jon@jonrussellva.com or see Awaken the Dawn Culpeper 2020 on Facebook.

Awaken the Dawn Prayer Room in Fredericskburg held first event in 2017 during another religious program, Feast of the Tabernacles, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Nearly 50,000 people from all 50 states prayed for a combined 2,850 hours, according to the Awaken the Dawn web site.

