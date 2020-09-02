Awaken the Dawn prayer meeting this weekend in Culpeper

A national prayer movement of Christians, Awaken the Dawn is coming to Culpeper this weekend under a tent, just like an old-fashioned revival.
A grassroots movement of day and night services, music and preaching, the local overnight program will start at noon on Friday, Sept. 4 and continue through noon on Sunday, Sept. 6. Open to the public, it will be held on the grounds of Libertas Manor at 405 Sperryville Pike, next to Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper.
Town Councilman Jon Russell and his wife, Sarah, co-organized the gathering at their house with a neighbor in nearby Lakeview, Sean Fuller and his wife. The event will not be political, Russell and his neighbor said.
“The biggest thing is we just wanted to host the presence of the Holy Spirit and we want to love the community and bring God’s love to the community,” said Fuller, a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church near Scrabble.
People who want to pray during the event as well as musicians are invited to sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0B4DAAA92EAA8-awaken.
The three-day event will also include community outreach. At 6 p.m. on Friday, teams will visit places where local homeless stay to invite them to a community spaghetti dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday on the grounds at Libertas Manor. Teams will also visit Saturday morning with the Hispanic community in Culpeper offering the same invite. Anyone can come for the dinner and people are invited to bring their tents and spend a night outdoors.
Fuller hoped the event would create unity, inviting people of all backgrounds to take part.
“That’s what our community needs right now, throw all the politics aside and when it comes down to it, it’s just you and I. That’s something we miss, getting to seeing one another and breaking bread together,” he said.
Asked about distance and masking at the event, Russell said he wants people to come and feel comfortable and that they can wear masks and have plenty of room to spread out on his property.
Asked why he wanted to host the event, Russell said it’s important at this time for the Christian church to join together and pray for their communities and country.
“We see the news and the turmoil that exists and prayer is always a good thing because it centers our focus on a higher power,” Russell said. “We’re just looking forward to reaching out to God to see how he is able to come and bring peace and love back.”
For information contact, Jon@jonrussellva.com or see Awaken the Dawn Culpeper 2020 on Facebook.
Awaken the Dawn Prayer Room in Fredericskburg held first event in 2017 during another religious program, Feast of the Tabernacles, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Nearly 50,000 people from all 50 states prayed for a combined 2,850 hours, according to the Awaken the Dawn web site.
