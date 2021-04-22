BABAR: Fasting makes us more mindful of God

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and an extremely blessed month for Muslims around the world. Its significance lies in the fact that God (Allah) revealed the Quran during this month as a guidance and mercy to mankind.

It is also known to most people as a month of fasting, which has been made obligatory on all Muslims having reached the age of puberty. We abstain from food, drink and intimacy from dawn to sunset during this month. Children, the elderly, those suffering from physical or mental illness, pregnant or breast-feeding women and travelers are exempt from fasting.

We believe that Allah (God) is the most wise (Al-Hakim) and through His infinite wisdom made fasting the month of Ramadan one of the five pillars of Islam. He says in the Quran (2:183): “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that perhaps you may become mindful of Allah.”

The state of being mindful of Allah (God) at all times, also known as God-consciousness, is called “taqwa” in the Arabic language. It means not only being aware of God’s presence at all times, but also being extra careful to avoid all those actions which are displeasing to Him.

