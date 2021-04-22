BABAR: Fasting makes us more mindful of God

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and an extremely blessed month for Muslims around the world. Its significance lies in the fact that God (Allah) revealed the Quran during this month as a guidance and mercy to mankind.
It is also known to most people as a month of fasting, which has been made obligatory on all Muslims having reached the age of puberty. We abstain from food, drink and intimacy from dawn to sunset during this month. Children, the elderly, those suffering from physical or mental illness, pregnant or breast-feeding women and travelers are exempt from fasting.
We believe that Allah (God) is the most wise (Al-Hakim) and through His infinite wisdom made fasting the month of Ramadan one of the five pillars of Islam. He says in the Quran (2:183): “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, so that perhaps you may become mindful of Allah.”
The state of being mindful of Allah (God) at all times, also known as God-consciousness, is called “taqwa” in the Arabic language. It means not only being aware of God’s presence at all times, but also being extra careful to avoid all those actions which are displeasing to Him.
As a physician, I find it beautiful that Allah uses the word “prescribe” when instructing the believers to fast, which implies that in this process of fasting is a healing and spiritual purification. In simple terms, I like to think of Ramadan as a spiritual “recharging of the soul” that Allah has prescribed for us every year to strengthen our faith.
There are numerous spiritual benefits to fasting. God asks us to give up the permissible or ‘halal’ things (food, drink) during this month only. And if we are able to do this successfully, it makes us more capable of refraining from the impermissible or ‘haram’ things during the rest of the year. Fasting makes us mindful of the fact that God is all-hearing, all-seeing, all-knowing and aware of all that we do at all times.
Fasting makes us more grateful for the countless blessings we have in our lives and more empathetic towards those less fortunate. Very few of us know what real hunger feels like until the month of Ramadan comes along and reminds us to be more charitable with our wealth, time and efforts.
But fasting in Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food and drink; it is about perfecting one’s character holistically. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once said, “Whoever does not leave evil words and deeds while fasting, Allah does not need him to leave food and drink.” This reminds us that fasting is also about refraining our tongue from sinful words, our eyes from things we should avoid seeing and our ears from listening to immoral speech. Our hope is that we come out of this month as reformed and enlightened people.
During this blessed month, we pray that Allah grants us peace in our homes and communities. We pray for the health, happiness and prosperity of our families and yours. We pray that Allah alleviates poverty and suffering worldwide.