BABAR: In a time of pandemic, we all seek patience

According to a famous scholar of Islam Ibn Al Qayyim, “patience is to contain the soul from despondence and anxiety, and to confine the tongue from complaints.”

But this quality of a believer can only be achieved when he or she has certainty in the promise of God while having contentment in His decree, whether apparently good or bad. It involves putting our faith and trust completely in God, knowing that whatever He decrees is best for us.

There are countless stories of patience in the Quran. The one that comes to mind immediately is the story of the Prophet Jacob (peace be upon him). When his sons come to him with a false story, claiming a wolf had eaten their younger brother Joseph, we read:

“And they came with fake blood on his shirt, He (Jacob) said, ‘Rather your inner desires have tempted you to do something. So, patience is best. It is Allah whose help is sought against what you describe.’” (Quran 12:18)

Having the intuition of a prophet, Jacob knew that his sons were up to no good. But he also knew that Allah was watching and that panicking at that point would not bring Joseph back. So he decided to patiently bear the loss of his beloved son with the hope that Allah would reunite them one day.

Many of us have lost a friend, family member or acquaintance in this pandemic. Allah has told us that when we lose someone or hear any bad news we should say “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raajioon,” which means “Verily to Allah we belong and unto Him we shall return.”

Dr. Nabeel Babar, an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health Services, is a founding member and khateeb for the Islamic Center of Culpeper.