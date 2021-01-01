BABAR: Let God be the judge

One of the mistakes people of faith or organized religion commonly make is to pass judgement on others.
We have all been guilty of this at some point or another—the notion that somehow we are superior to others and are in a position to pass verdict on others. This trait of overtly “religious” people is often what turns away would-be members of many congregations.
In Islam we believe that Allah is the ultimate judge and that every human being has the ability to redeem themselves regardless of the quality and quantity of their sin. As Muslims we are taught never to despair in the mercy of God.
Allah says in the Quran: “O my Servants who have transgressed against their souls! Despair not of the Mercy of Allah: for Allah forgives all sins: for He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Quran 39:53)
If God, being flawless, is able to forgive all sins, then what right do we as imperfect human beings have to judge and condemn our fellow man?
One of the stories from the Bible comes to my mind regarding this. It is found in the Gospel of John (7:53-8:11) and is about a woman accused of adultery who is brought before Jesus (peace be upon him) by a group of scribes and Pharisees.
They ask Jesus whether or not stoning would be the appropriate punishment for someone like her. Jesus (peace be upon him) responds beautifully by saying that the one who is free from all sin should be the one to cast the first stone. The accusers soon realize that none of them is without sin and when Jesus turns around he finds all of them have departed.
Another story that comes to mind is one that unfolded in Medina during the life of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). At that time a certain individual who happened to be an alcoholic and was repeatedly caught drunk on the streets by other companions was brought before the Prophet.
This event occurred after the prohibition of alcohol when drinking was considered a punishable offense. The individual was brought before the Prophet (peace be upon him) when another companion said about him, “O Allah curse him! How often he is summoned for this!” To which the Prophet replied “Do not curse him, for I swear by Allah, if you only knew just how much he loves God and His Messenger!”
In spite of this individual’s repeatedly falling into error the Prophet chose to highlight and draw everyone’s attention to his positive attributes.
This reminds us quite beautifully that only God truly knows the beauty that resides within each and every one of us. We all have qualities big and small that are beloved to the Almighty. But ultimately each and every one of us is prone to slip up and make mistakes during our life.
Lets not remind one another of the sins of the past. Rather, let’s encourage one another to make positive change for the future. During this holiday season, let us spread love and leave the judgement to God.
Dr. Nabeel Babar, an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health Services, is a founding member and khateeb for the Islamic Center of Culpeper.