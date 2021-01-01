BABAR: Let God be the judge

One of the mistakes people of faith or organized religion commonly make is to pass judgement on others.

We have all been guilty of this at some point or another—the notion that somehow we are superior to others and are in a position to pass verdict on others. This trait of overtly “religious” people is often what turns away would-be members of many congregations.

In Islam we believe that Allah is the ultimate judge and that every human being has the ability to redeem themselves regardless of the quality and quantity of their sin. As Muslims we are taught never to despair in the mercy of God.

Allah says in the Quran: “O my Servants who have transgressed against their souls! Despair not of the Mercy of Allah: for Allah forgives all sins: for He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” (Quran 39:53)

If God, being flawless, is able to forgive all sins, then what right do we as imperfect human beings have to judge and condemn our fellow man?

One of the stories from the Bible comes to my mind regarding this. It is found in the Gospel of John (7:53-8:11) and is about a woman accused of adultery who is brought before Jesus (peace be upon him) by a group of scribes and Pharisees.