BABAR: Remembering God in hardship and ease

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us a beautiful supplication to make after each of our five daily prayers, “O Allah, help me remember You, to be grateful to You, and to worship You in a beautiful manner.”

This statement reminds us that of the many noble deeds and actions, the remembrance of God is among the most virtuous. Essentially to be cognizant of God at all times is to affirm our dependency on Him for our sustenance and well-being.

Unfortunately, modernity and technological advancement have brought with them a false sense of security. It includes the notion that mankind alone through sheer will and intellect can shape its own destiny.

Take for example the abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables at our supermarkets year round—which make us take for granted the One who provides these blessings. There was a time when not just the farmer, but all used to pray for rain in order to sustain crops and livelihood.

I have realized in my life that it is human nature to gravitate towards the Creator during difficult times. After all, during hardship our fear and helplessness cause us to seek a higher power.

In the Quran (31:31) Allah mentions the example of a people who would sail their ships into the sea and would become overwhelmed by a storm. When all seemed lost and they were almost certain that their ship was to sink, they would turn to Allah as the Creator to come to their aid.

“And as soon as they are overwhelmed by waves like mountains, they cry out to Allah (alone) in sincere devotion. But when he delivers them safely to shore, only some of them become relatively grateful. And none rejects our signs except whoever is deceitful, ungrateful.” (Quran 31:32)

But the strong believers are those who remember God in both adversity and ease. They recognize that all goodness in their life comes from God and that any calamity cannot be overcome without His permission.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) once said, “Recognize and acknowledge Allah in times of ease and prosperity, and He will remember you in times of adversity.” How many of us actually remember God in times of prosperity and abundance, success and accomplishment? We are often too excited, proud, or self-consumed to acknowledge God’s role in our success.

Those who turn to God during times of difficulty alone are like the friend who tends to appear once every few years seeking financial help. On the other hand the example of those who turn to God in both hardship and ease is the dependable friend who is there for you in all situations, good or bad. If both of these friends were in trouble and we could only help one of them, I’m sure most of us would choose to help the friend who was a constant presence in our lives.

When it comes to our relationship with God, consistency is important. The five daily prayers in Islam allow us to maintain a connection with Allah (God) and are the best form of remembrance. In fact it is mentioned in the Quran that when God introduces himself to Moses (peace be upon Him) for the first time at the sacred valley of Tuwa, He says:

“Surely I am Allah, there is no deity except Me, so worship Me and establish prayer for My remembrance.” (Quran 20:14)

As Muslims we establish prayer at dawn, after mid-day, in the afternoon, after sunset and at nighttime for His remembrance. For a few minutes each time we remove ourselves from the stress of our daily lives and connect with our Creator and Sustainer. In doing so our hearts find the tranquility and peace they have always been looking for.

Dr. Nabeel Babar, an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health Services, is a founding member and khateeb of the Islamic Center of Culpeper.