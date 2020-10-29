BABAR: Submission to God is the path to contentment

The life we are living today is merely a transient one. The true eternal life is yet to come. The only thing permanent and everlasting is the One True God himself, the King of kings, Creator of the heavens and the earth, Creator of you and I.

Inevitably one day we will stand before our Lord, answering to how we lived our lives, how we spent our time, and how we spent our wealth and faculties. Preparing ourselves for that meeting is what we were created for.

That is our destiny, for whether we accept it or not, every human being shall taste death. No soul has come to this world except that it is returned to its maker.

Submission and obedience to our Creator is a prerequisite for a successful life. Like a knife that fails to cut or candle that fails to give light, such is the individual who fails to glorify and worship God. After all, we were created for the purpose of venerating him.

Submission means putting God’s will above our own desires and inclinations. His commands and boundaries become a roadmap for us, guiding us and allowing us to live an holistic God-centered life. After all, who knows what is best for mankind better than the one who created all things?