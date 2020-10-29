BABAR: Submission to God is the path to contentment

The life we are living today is merely a transient one. The true eternal life is yet to come. The only thing permanent and everlasting is the One True God himself, the King of kings, Creator of the heavens and the earth, Creator of you and I.
Inevitably one day we will stand before our Lord, answering to how we lived our lives, how we spent our time, and how we spent our wealth and faculties. Preparing ourselves for that meeting is what we were created for.
That is our destiny, for whether we accept it or not, every human being shall taste death. No soul has come to this world except that it is returned to its maker.
Submission and obedience to our Creator is a prerequisite for a successful life. Like a knife that fails to cut or candle that fails to give light, such is the individual who fails to glorify and worship God. After all, we were created for the purpose of venerating him.
Submission means putting God’s will above our own desires and inclinations. His commands and boundaries become a roadmap for us, guiding us and allowing us to live an holistic God-centered life. After all, who knows what is best for mankind better than the one who created all things?
God says in the Quran, Chapter 67 verse 14: “Is it imaginable that He who has created them will not have knowledge, while He is the Knower of the finest things, the All-Aware?”
Failure to submit ourselves and live in obedience to God is the root cause of all major problems that we face today—including violence, crime, addiction, racism, social and economic injustices. We feel that we know better than God and have created the oppressive systems that exist today.
The truth, however, is that moral standards and values created by man are relative and constantly changing while those of God are absolute. They will stand the test of time and can never be altered.
That is precisely why the radical changes we see in society today would be unfathomable 30 years ago. Centuries ago, western civilization chose the path of transformation from a faith-based to science-based society. And although this led to economic and technological advancement the likes of which had never been seen before, it also led to the degradation of the human spirit and character.
Truth and spirituality have been replaced by deception and hedonism. Accumulation of material wealth has not translated to an increase in happiness. As the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, quite rightly said, “Wealth is not in having many possessions, rather true wealth is contentment of the soul.” This contentment and inner peace can only come through submission to God.
In practical terms, how does one embark on a path of submission? The first step is to ask. One thing I have learned in life is that “you don’t get if you don’t ask.”
If you truly wish to be guided, then ask the Creator with humility and sincerity to guide you to the straight path. Call him God, call him Yahway, call him Allah or whatever you wish—but know that He hears you and will respond to a supplication that comes from the heart.
We live in uncertain and unprecedented times. The rate at which time passes appears to be accelerating. The year 2020 has come and gone like a flash. Climate change, hurricanes, wildfires, the global pandemic and the upcoming general elections ... this has been some year.
Today, more than ever, we need to turn to God for guidance. Submission to Him alone is the only guarantee we have for success in this life and the eternal life to come.
Dr. Nabeel Babar, an endocrinologist with Wellspring Health Services, is co-director
and imam for the Islamic Center
of Culpeper.
