Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in February 2022

The following babies were born at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center during February:

Feb. 9, 2022—Jameson Gibbs; boy, born to Lyndsay and Jason Gibbs, and big sister Jessa, of Culpeper

Feb. 9, 2022—Zy’air Shakur; boy, born to Saniyah and Lu’ray Pratt of Culpeper

Feb. 9, 2022—Julia Dianne Braley; girl, born to Helen and Jonathan Braley of Culpeper

Feb. 16, 2022—Caleb Jimenez-Cortez; boy, born to Anabel Cortez-Reyes and Nehemias Jimenez-Villar of Culpeper

Feb. 17, 2022—Allianna Renee Embrey; girl, born to Olivia and Richard Embrey of Orange

Feb. 18, 2022—Genesis Sofia Cabrera Borja; girl, born to Esperanza del Carmen Diaz Borja and Isidro Cabrera Rico of Manassas

Feb. 24, 2022—Naksh; boy, born to Sanjay M. Waghode of Culpeper

Feb. 27, 2022—Avir Patel; boy, born to Margin and Milinkumar Patel of Culpeper