Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in January 2022

The following babies were born at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center during January:
Jan. 6, 2022—Hardy Burgess Howell Beckman; male, born to parents Katie Howell Beckman and Daniel Beckman of Culpeper
Jan. 13, 2022—William David Clore; male, born to parents Brittany and Ryan Clore of Culpeper
Jan. 18, 2022—Berkley Jackson; female, born to parents Rachel Kautz of Culpeper
Jan. 18, 2022—Sutton Samuel-Brian Nobles; male, born to parents Samantha Goicoechea and Alan Nobles of Orange
Jan. 21, 2022—Austyn; female, born to parents Kristen Reese and Philip Carver of Greene
Jan. 26, 2022—Owen Kalet Martinez Perez; male, born to parents Consuelo Yamileth Perez Ramirez and Guillermo Antonio Martinez Luna of Culpeper
Jan. 26, 2022—Paisley Rae Nalls; female, born to parents Skylar Nalls of Orange
Jan. 27, 2022—Maximilian Fischer; male, born to parents Stephanie & Michael Fischer of Culpeper
Jan. 31, 2022—Valeree Aurora Mortero; female, born to parents Jennifer Romero & Erick Mortero of Culpeper