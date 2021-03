Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in January and February 2021

January Births

Jan. 18, 2021—Esmeralda Beatriz Luis, girl; to parents A. Martinez Reyes and Josefina Gonzalez Velasquez of Culpeper

February Births

Feb. 1, 2021—Khalil Imran Farooq Kamagate, boy; to parents Karidja Diarrassouba and Issiaka Kamagate of Culpeper

Feb. 4, 2021—Cameron Eli Greene, boy; to parents Joseph Greene and Sierra Corbin Male of Caroline

Feb. 14, 2021—Kamdyn Izayah Jones, boy; to parents Kelis and De’Andre of Culpeper

Feb. 16, 2021—Renley Blair Gouldman, girl; to parents Lee and Megan Gouldman of Culpeper

Feb. 17, 2021—Abigail Lynn Hartling, girl; to parents Justin and Caryn Hartling of Culpeper

Feb. 18, 2021—Kaiyan Reign Hull-Maddox, boy; to parents Johanna Hull and Jason Maddox of Culpeper

Feb. 18, 2021—William Paul Johnson II, boy; to parents Amy Lightfoot Johnson and Jason Lars Johnson of Orange

Feb. 24, 2021—Brooklyn Bradfield, girl; to parents Kaitlyn and Tyler Bradfield of Culpeper