Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in March
Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in March

Culpeper Hospital (copy) (copy)

The Culpeper Medical Center awaits patients on a recent morning. More than 500 babies were born at the hospital in 2020.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

March 1: Isabella Mae Bruening, girl, to Jillian and Craig Bruening of Orange

March 4: Lorenzo Mederos, boy, to Ashley and Mark Mederos of Rappahannock

March 6: Caroline Roy, girl, to Hallie and Josh Roy of Orange

March 19: Karmynn Joleigh Alicie, girl, to Brittany Reid and Samuel Alicie of Culpeper

March 23: Genesis Zuleyka Choc, girl, to Silvia Leticia Caal Ich and Baudilio Ajeo Choc Rax of Culpeper

