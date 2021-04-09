Babies born at Culpeper Medical Center in March

STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
March 1: Isabella Mae Bruening, girl, to Jillian and Craig Bruening of Orange
March 4: Lorenzo Mederos, boy, to Ashley and Mark Mederos of Rappahannock
March 6: Caroline Roy, girl, to Hallie and Josh Roy of Orange
March 19: Karmynn Joleigh Alicie, girl, to Brittany Reid and Samuel Alicie of Culpeper
March 23: Genesis Zuleyka Choc, girl, to Silvia Leticia Caal Ich and Baudilio Ajeo Choc Rax of Culpeper
