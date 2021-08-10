BACK TO SCHOOL: Important information for students and parents

Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, August 23, 2021.

All schools will be open on Wednesday, August 18th and Thursday, August 19h from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year.

Class schedules

All middle and high school students will receive their schedules by August 17. Once schedules are received, please review them and compare them with the courses that were requested.

If there is an error, please contact your child’s school.

Textbooks and Fees

Textbooks are provided free of charge as are required for courses of instruction for each child attending Culpeper County Public Schools. Only those fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the Board of Education may be required of students.