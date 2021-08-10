BACK TO SCHOOL: Important information for students and parents

Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, August 23, 2021.
All schools will be open on Wednesday, August 18th and Thursday, August 19h from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year.
Class schedules
All middle and high school students will receive their schedules by August 17. Once schedules are received, please review them and compare them with the courses that were requested.
If there is an error, please contact your child’s school.
Textbooks and Fees
Textbooks are provided free of charge as are required for courses of instruction for each child attending Culpeper County Public Schools. Only those fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the Board of Education may be required of students.
These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the School Division website and are available in each school office. Families whose household income qualifies, may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment. Students or their parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace any lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators, or other instructional materials.”
General InformationBus route postcards will be mailed home to each family with the bus information no later than August 17. If you are unsure of the attendance zone where you live, please call the transportation office at 540/825-5446. Culpeper County Public Schools appreciates your patience during the first few weeks of school while transitioning to a new year and new routes.