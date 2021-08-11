Back-to-School Update: Culpeper classes start Aug. 23

Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 23, the school division says.

All schools will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year, the school system said in a recent announcement.

All middle-school and high-school students will receive their class schedules by Aug. 17, the school division said. Once schedules are received, it asks students and parents to review them and compare them with the courses that were requested. If there is an error, please contact the child’s school.

Culpeper County Public Schools provides textbooks free of charge as they're required for courses of instruction for each child attending a school in the division. Only fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the state Board of Education may be required of students.

These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the school division's website, culpeperschools.org, and are available in each school office.