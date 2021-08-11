 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back-to-School Update: Culpeper classes start Aug. 23
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Back-to-School Update: Culpeper classes start Aug. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper County Public Schools flag

A flag flies outside the Culpeper County Public Schools administrative offices.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 23, the school division says.

All schools will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year, the school system said in a recent announcement.

All middle-school and high-school students will receive their class schedules by Aug. 17, the school division said. Once schedules are received, it asks students and parents to review them and compare them with the courses that were requested. If there is an error, please contact the child’s school.

Culpeper County Public Schools provides textbooks free of charge as they're required for courses of instruction for each child attending a school in the division. Only fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the state Board of Education may be required of students.

These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the school division's website, culpeperschools.org, and are available in each school office.

Families whose household income qualifies may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment. Students and/or their parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace any lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators, or other instructional materials, the school division said.

In addition, Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced these key personnel for the 2021-21 academic year.

Principals:

Culpeper County High School, Dr. Daniel Soderholm, 825-8310

Eastern View High School, Dr. Felix Addo, 825-0621

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper Technical Education Center, Mr. Shaun Summerscales, 423-6504

Culpeper Middle School, Mr. Jesse Blackburn, 825-4140

Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Mr. Nathan Bopp, 829-6894

A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Ms. Temesha Dabney, 825-0616

Emerald Hill Elementary School, Dr. Victoria Gelbert, 937-7361

Farmington Elementary School, Ms. Renee Wootten, 825-0713

Pearl Sample Elementary School, Mr. Daniel Birch, 825-5448

Sycamore Park Elementary School, Mr. Derek McWilliams, 825-8847

Yowell Elementary School, Ms. Angie Fiscus, 825-9484

Director:

Phoenix Alternative Education Program, Ms. Jodi Place, 825-2719

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News