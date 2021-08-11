Back-to-School Update: Culpeper classes start Aug. 23

Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 23, the school division says.
All schools will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to give parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year, the school system said in a recent announcement.
All middle-school and high-school students will receive their class schedules by Aug. 17, the school division said. Once schedules are received, it asks students and parents to review them and compare them with the courses that were requested. If there is an error, please contact the child’s school.
Culpeper County Public Schools provides textbooks free of charge as they're required for courses of instruction for each child attending a school in the division. Only fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the state Board of Education may be required of students.
These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the school division's website, culpeperschools.org, and are available in each school office.
Families whose household income qualifies may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment. Students and/or their parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace any lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators, or other instructional materials, the school division said.
In addition, Culpeper County Public Schools recently announced these key personnel for the 2021-21 academic year.
Principals:
Culpeper County High School, Dr. Daniel Soderholm, 825-8310
Eastern View High School, Dr. Felix Addo, 825-0621
Culpeper Technical Education Center, Mr. Shaun Summerscales, 423-6504
Culpeper Middle School, Mr. Jesse Blackburn, 825-4140
Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Mr. Nathan Bopp, 829-6894
A.G. Richardson Elementary School, Ms. Temesha Dabney, 825-0616
Emerald Hill Elementary School, Dr. Victoria Gelbert, 937-7361
Farmington Elementary School, Ms. Renee Wootten, 825-0713
Pearl Sample Elementary School, Mr. Daniel Birch, 825-5448
Sycamore Park Elementary School, Mr. Derek McWilliams, 825-8847
Yowell Elementary School, Ms. Angie Fiscus, 825-9484
Director:
Phoenix Alternative Education Program, Ms. Jodi Place, 825-2719