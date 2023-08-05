Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 9. All schools will be open on Monday, Aug. 7 from 1-6 p.m. to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year.

Class schedules

All middle and high school student schedules were mailed out on July 31. Once schedules are received, parents are encouraged to review them and if there is an error to contact the child’s school. All student schedules are now visible in the Power School Parent Portal.

Textbooks and Instructional Fees

Textbooks are provided free of charge and are required for courses of instruction for each child attending Culpeper County Public Schools. Only those fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the Board of Education may be required of students. These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the School Division website and are available in each school office.

Families whose household income qualifies, may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment. Students and/or their parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace any lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators or other instructional materials.

Attendance Zones/bus routes

Bus routes were posted to the CCPS transportation website on Aug. 2. Parents are encouraged to use MySchoolLocation.com or call the transportation office at 540/825-5446 if they are unsure of their child’s attendance zone.

Principals

Culpeper County High School: Dr. Daniel Soderholm; 540/825-8310

Eastern View High School: Dr. Nathan Bopp; 540/825-0621

Culpeper Technical Education Center: Mr. Shaun Summerscales; 540/423-6504

Culpeper Middle School: Mr. Jesse Blackburn; 540/825-4140

Floyd T. Binns Middle School: Ms. Andrea Kilby; 540/829-6894

A.G. Richardson Elementary School: Ms. Temesha Dabney; 540/825-0616

Emerald Hill Elementary School: Dr. Victoria Gelbert; 540/937-7361

Farmington Elementary School: Mr. Jack Glick; 540/825-0713

Pearl Sample Elementary School: Mr. Daniel Birch; 540/825-5448

Sycamore Park Elementary School: Mr. Derek McWilliams; 540/825-8847

Yowell Elementary School: Ms. Angie Fiscus; 540/825-9484

Director of Phoenix Alternative Education Program: Mr. Chuck Toler; 540/825-2719