Back with a bang: Stars &Spectacular returns to Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania welcomes back the Stars & Stripes Spectacular after a two-year hiatus. The 16th annual Fourth of July extravaganza was scheduled for Saturday, but pushed back a day later due to the rainy forecast. Above: Brooks Jeffries runs through a sprinkler set up by the Spotsylvania Fire Department; second row left: MJ Barnes (center) feeds a police horse grass with Savannah and Neveah Jones; second row right: Heidi (left) and Randy Helwig hold hands as they walk through the Spotsylvania Courthouse Village during the Spotsylvania Stars and Stripes event; bottom row left: Gavin West (right) and his sister, Zoe, go down a slide; and bottom row right: People gather and play games on the lawn at Spotsylvania Courthouse.