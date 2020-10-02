Backyard encounter with a black bear in Spotsy is a reminder to be smart and safe

Bird admitted to having an urge to feed the bear, but a neighbor warned against that. O’Brien and other wildlife experts also warn against feeding bears, or keeping enticing food outside near the house.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says people should “never, ever feed a bear under any circumstances. When bears lose their fear of people, trouble is not far away.” The department also notes that it’s illegal to feed bears in Virginia.

The Humane Society says bears have acute eyesight and sense of smell, making it easy for them to track down “pet food, garbage, barbecue grills and bird feeders—and once they locate a food source, they remember where it is.”

Most “nuisance bears” are pre-adult males that recently left their mothers and are learning how to get food, according to the society.

The society and the wildlife department suggest numerous ways to avoid bear encounters: make trash cans inaccessible; enclose compost piles; keep grills clean and move them away from the house when not in use.

As for bird feeders, the society says birds can make do in the summer, and recommends that those who set up such feeders install them away from the house.