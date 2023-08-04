Chosen by the Founding Fathers, the bald eagle embodies the qualities they sought to associate with the young nation, including strength, courage and freedom, according to a recent Patient of the Week release from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce.

Being native to North America, it was a familiar sight to early settlers, and its keen eyesight and ability to soar high came to symbolize the ideals of freedom and vision.

Additionally, the bald eagle’s journey from being endangered to its successful recovery and removal from the endangered species list in 2007 became a symbol of resilience and conservation efforts, the release stated. Sadly, America’s bird is being poisoned at alarming rates.

Lead toxicity is one of the top threats eagles face today. The lead is ingested through consumption of contaminated prey or scavenging on carcasses shot with lead ammunition, according to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

More than 80% of the eagles admitted to the Northern Virginia animal hospital have dangerously high lead levels, and this percentage increases significantly in late fall and early winter during hunting season, the release stated.

Lead and bullet fragments left in the remains of hunted animals can be ingested by the eagles, leading to severe health consequences. Lead poisoning affects the nervous system and can cause paralysis, impaired flight, weakness and even death.

A piece of lead as small as a grain of rice can kill an adult Bald Eagle, according to the wildlife center. Lead fragments from even a jacketed lead core rifle bullet can travel up to 18-inches from the bullet wound into the animal.

The slow and toxic accumulation of lead in their bodies poses a significant threat to their population and overall well-being.

It is not uncommon for birds with high lead levels to fly into buildings, trees, windows or other stationary items due to the loss of coordination associated with the heavy metal toxicity. In fact, most lead toxicity birds are brought into care after they have suffered some type of physical trauma, according to the wildlife center.

Conservation efforts are crucial to mitigate this issue. Addressing lead poisoning can help protect and preserve the bald eagle population for generations to come. The solution is simple, the release stated.

Lead is still the most commonly used hunting ammunition, even though non-toxic ammunition is easily available, comparably priced and has good or better ballistic characteristics than lead ammunition.

This summer, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is urging hunters to take the No Lead Pledge.

“At Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, we have great respect for ethical hunters and anglers and understand how they support conservation efforts. Help the hunters in your life switch to non-toxic ammunition by sharing well-researched information and suggesting resources where they can learn more about, and even buy, non-lead ammunition,” the release stated, referencing huntingwithnonlead.org.

Given the damage lead is causing to wildlife, hunters and their families and the recipients of venison donations, it is time to make the switch to non-lead ammunition, according to the release.