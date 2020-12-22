Baltimore woman dies, two seriously hurt in head-on collision in Madison

A Baltimore, Maryland woman died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash on Route 231 in Madison County.

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating the two-vehicle collision that occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21 on F.T. Valley Road, 1.2 miles north of Route 642 (Duet Road), a few miles from the village of Etlan.

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Rt. 231 when it crossed the solid double yellow line and collided with a southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old man from Luray, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old woman, died while in transport to the hospital. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old man also from Baltimore, Maryland, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending. Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.