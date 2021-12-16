 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Somerset
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Somerset

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VSP

An Orange County man died last week in a single-vehicle crash in Somerset that caused life-threatening injuries to a passenger.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 11:31 p.m. on Dec. 10 along Route 655 (Weyburn Rd) just east of Route 20 (Constitution Hwy).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant Galapagos tortoise celebrates 71st birthday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert