Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash in Somerset

An Orange County man died last week in a single-vehicle crash in Somerset that caused life-threatening injuries to a passenger.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 11:31 p.m. on Dec. 10 along Route 655 (Weyburn Rd) just east of Route 20 (Constitution Hwy).

A 2013 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 655 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.