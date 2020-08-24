 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Orange County
0 comments
top story

Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday in Orange County

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
VSP

Barboursville man dies in single-vehicle crash Sunday

A Barboursville man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 33 in Orange County.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating the wreck that occurred at 10:24 p.m. on Aug. 23 on Spotswood Trail just west of the intersection with Route 20 (Constitution Highway) in Barboursville, according to a news release on Monday from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2003 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on the two-lane road when it crossed the double solid centerline, ran off the left side and collided with a mailbox, utility pole and several trees before overturning.

The driver of the Toyota, John B. Digney IV, 23, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release. He died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Orange County Fire and EMS, VDOT and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 25th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News