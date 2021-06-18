Baseball meets local history in Fredericksburg scholarship, educational project

Five recent area high school graduates are beneficiaries of a collaborative history initiative by Germanna Community College, the Fredericksburg Nationals and others.
The minor league baseball team, which launched its inaugural season in Fredericksburg in April, joined forces with Germanna, the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group last year to undertake a five-year effort linking the national pastime to the city and the history of the nation.
The project has turned up a rich history of local baseball, dating back to the Civil War, and much of it is on display at the new stadium’s centerfield plaza history wall, which chronicles the game’s relationship with Fredericksburg and baseball’s return to the city.
The history initiative also has benefitted area students—in the form of scholarships to Germanna, and now a public school program focused on baseball and African Americans.
This year’s five scholarship winners wrote essays about what Jackie Robinson means to them. They will be awarded the $1,042 scholarships on the field before this Saturday’s FredNats game during an observance of Juneteenth, a newly established federal holiday honoring the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.
Students were asked to write about Robinson’s nine values, which the famous Major Leaguer used to endure the difficulties he encountered as a Black player who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947. His core values were courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.
During an online press conference Wednesday, recent Stafford High School graduate Lauren Mostowy read her essay, focused on persistence.
Mostowy’s essay highlights how she and her family had to adjust while her stepfather served overseas in the military. She said she learned the importance of persistence by enduring constant moves as a military child, but also watching her mother keep Mostowy’s and her three siblings’ lives running while worrying about her husband.
“I could really relate to Jackie Robinson’s principles,” said the 18-year-old Mostowy, who plans to attend Germanna in the fall, studying for a career as an athletic trainer. “I use those principles in my everyday life to work toward success.”
The group working on the history project also spoke during a press conference Wednesday, talking about what they’ve discovered in the research and promoting a new educational initiative with a video called “African Americans and Baseball.”
The video will become a part of the curriculum in the fall for schools in Planning District 16.
Tiffany Ray, Germanna’s vice president of student services, thinks the video and other information the group has produced, are educational tools that “help bring important issues into focus—teaching history in a way that’s accessible and enjoyable.”
“These modules will reach not only young people, but a wide spectrum of area residents in a positive way,” Ray said.
Dovetail President Kerri Barile said research so far has filled 250 pages on Fredericksburg’s baseball history, including personal details on players and teams.
Barile described the findings as “pretty incredible,” pointing out there were African American baseball teams with sponsors, such as a barber, and others that played through church affiliations.
She said they found there have been 11 baseball parks in the area, prior to the new FredNats stadium.
Mike Carmody, also with Dovetail, noted the “depth and nuance” the research has turned up, adding that the “common denominator is people coming together to enjoy a game.”
Sara Poore, the museum’s president and CEO, said the research project is playing an important role of telling “those untold stories.”
The group will continue its research, with plans to launch educational videos on baseball and the Civil War and possibly one on women and baseball.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436