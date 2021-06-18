Baseball meets local history in Fredericksburg scholarship, educational project

Five recent area high school graduates are beneficiaries of a collaborative history initiative by Germanna Community College, the Fredericksburg Nationals and others.

The minor league baseball team, which launched its inaugural season in Fredericksburg in April, joined forces with Germanna, the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group last year to undertake a five-year effort linking the national pastime to the city and the history of the nation.

The project has turned up a rich history of local baseball, dating back to the Civil War, and much of it is on display at the new stadium’s centerfield plaza history wall, which chronicles the game’s relationship with Fredericksburg and baseball’s return to the city.

The history initiative also has benefitted area students—in the form of scholarships to Germanna, and now a public school program focused on baseball and African Americans.

This year’s five scholarship winners wrote essays about what Jackie Robinson means to them. They will be awarded the $1,042 scholarships on the field before this Saturday’s FredNats game during an observance of Juneteenth, a newly established federal holiday honoring the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.