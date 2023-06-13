History enthusiasts from far and near celebrated the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station in Culpeper County this past weekend.

The commemoration of North America’s largest cavalry battle, fought during the Civil War on June 9, 1863, included re-enactments, battlefield tours and discussions about individuals related to the clash on horseback.

Culpeper Battlefield Tours partnered with various groups and volunteers to host the three-day extravaganza that ended with a film talk Sunday with “Gettysburg” director Ron Maxwell. Brandy Station was the opening engagement of the Gettysburg campaign.

Re-enactors came from across the United States to portray figures and recreate the battle for interested onlookers. However, as those involved grow older and younger people become disinterested in the idea, the crowd of re-enactors for events such as this becomes smaller and smaller. some noted.

“There aren’t as many reenactment events as there used to be,” said Bill Scott, portraying a commander of the Black Horse Cavalry militia unit.

The Black Horse Cavalry of Warrenton existed prior to the Civil War and was part of the 4th Virginia Cavalry. The 4th Virginia was part of Confederate Gen. JEB Stuart’s cavalry corps at Brandy Station.

Scott has been part of Civil War reenactments for over 20 years.

David Chiles, portraying a member of the 2nd United States Cavalry, echoed Scott, saying the number of reenactors participating is lower than in the past.

“The hobby’s having trouble because we’re getting older and kids don’t want to do this,” said Chiles. “In the old days for a big reenactment we’d have 20,000 reenactors. The best we’ve done recently is the 150th Manassas where we had 9,000. We probably have maybe 1,000 here.”

The reenactors said they got into the historical hobby because of certain aspects that appealed to them—interest in history, the proximity to historical sites and the appeal of camping and horseback riding.

Nathan Knight, a historian from Atlanta specializing in African-American studies, said that he got into reenacting because of the history related to the hundreds of thousands of Black men who fought for the U.S. during the war.

“The war brought different ideas and races together for a common cause,” said Knight. “There were some CT’s (colored troops) here, but that’s been lost to history. I like to bring to light things that were lost to history and show how they were a part of the bigger tapestry.”

Culpeper has made recent strides to acknowledge and honor African-American soldiers that fought during the Civil War. An event at the Carver Center in May commemorated more than 300 such soldiers from Culpeper and its surrounds.

Norm Herr, portraying a commander in the Federal Calvary, discussed how Brandy Station was a turning point for the Union Army, offering insight into how a battle can affect the mindset of a soldier. Herr is a former Army officer who was attracted to reenacting due to horseback riding.

“The biggest lesson for the Federal Calvary was that they could stand up to the Confederates, it was the first time they made their presence very well known to the Confederates,” said Herr. “Before that, the Confederates had run them off the field, run around them, run through them. At Brandy Station, they first surprised them and acquitted themselves very well and gained a lot of confidence, the commanders and the troopers.”

The Battle of Brandy Station involved 18,000 horses and soldiers in blue and gray clashing around the fighting grounds. It’s also known as the Battle of Fleetwood Hill. Union forces were under the command of Major Gen. Alfred Pleasonton while the Confederate forces were led by Stuart, a Virginian who died in the war less than a year after Brandy Station.

Esteemed Culpeper Civil War historian Clark “Bud” Hall has worked for decades to preserve the pristine landscape in northern Culpeper County. He had has many partners, including American Battlefield Trust, owner of large areas of Brandy Station battlefield, slated to become a Virginia State Park next year.

“Since the early 90’s when the Brandy Station Battlefield was threatened by heavy industrial development, cavalry re-enactors have directly aided local battlefield preservation forces by coming forth from all sections of the country and helping us call attention to the national significance of America’s largest cavalry battlefield,” Hall stated in a post on Tuesday.

“Our compelling message that Brandy Station is eminently worth saving has in fact been illustrated and dramatized in several colorful re-enactments wherein the public could see for themselves what Civil War cavalry looked and sounded like, while deploying out on our historic landscape in Culpeper County.

“And I cannot begin to tell you just how effective modern-day cavalry, infantry and artillery re-enactors have been in helping us to save the Brandy Station Battlefield. It is a fact we could not have accomplished this objective without their support,” Hall said.