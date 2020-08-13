One community partner continues to do its part to help make Culpeper a better place.
Battlefield Auto of Culpeper is hosting another Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the former Chevrolet dealership on U.S. 29. Free COVID-19 antibody testing will also be available as part of the car dealership’s latest community outreach.
The local business gave its most recent donations to Eastern View and Culpeper County High Schools.
Battlefield Automotive for the last 20 years had been donating money to the local schools, according to General Manager Gary Fay.
As of this year, the Ford, Toyota, and Chevrolet dealer is giving quarterly contributions to the Culpeper high schools—$8,440 in the first quarter and $9,450 in the second quarter all told, Fay said.
The total amounts are calculated between the sales of each new and used vehicle sold at Battlefield Automotive Culpeper, he said.
COVID-19 delayed a check presentation at the schools, but it recently happened.
Fay and Culpeper County high school Principals Felix Addo and Daniel Soderholm posed for “Pass the Buck” pictures celebrating the community collaboration with the local car dealer.
“Thank you to everyone who has bought a vehicle with our dealerships and helped us make this possible!” Fay said.
To book an appointment for the Aug. 28 blood drive, contact Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673, ext. 302.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.