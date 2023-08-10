A Culpeper ladies team representing Battlefield Tennis competed July 21-22 in a regional tournament in Newport News with some winning results.

Competing with the United States Tennis Association 3.5 Battlefield Ball Busters were Alice Myers, Gwen Will, MJ Wooldridge, Susan Buon, Kathryn Davis, Judi Shoemaker, Carolyn Beckham, Rachael Day, Lisa Palmer, Melissa Hutcheson, Cynthia Robinson, Elaine Brissee, Lisa Alpert, Jamie Stokes, Tanya Gosse, Joan Donoghue, Debbie Kern, Tara Ford and Frances Bouffard, according to a release. The team previously won districts in Fredericksburg to advance to regionals where they played against teams from Richmond, Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah districts.

“Our members represented Culpeper so well and we’re incredibly proud of all the work they put in to get to regionals this year,” said Scott Fisher in the release.

The team is based out of the former Culpeper Sport & Racquet Club tennis center off of Lovers Lane, which opened in 1986. The facility has been Battlefield Tennis since 2021.

Team player Kathryn Davis said playing in Newport News was a great experience.

“While we didn’t win regionals, two of our team members won their singles matches. All of the matches our team members played were competitive,” Davis said. “We had some amazing tennis, and lots of team camaraderie.”