Two candidates for Culpeper County Sheriff are now competing to be the local nominee of Culpeper County Republicans in the November election.

The Republican committee will hold a party canvass on Saturday, May 13 for Republican voters to select between former CCSO Capt. Joe Watson and former CCSO Deputy Ashleigh Baughan, a court bailiff under Sheriff Scott Jenkins. According to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, she resigned her position effective Friday.

State ballots in the November election do not list local candidates by party.

Watson appeared at a recent GOP forum in Culpeper for candidates seeking the local party nomination.

Baughan filed recently for the GOP nomination, according to a release Saturday from Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairwoman Lorraine Carter.

The firehouse primary to select from the two candidates will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13 at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Road in Culpeper.

“All registered Republicans in Culpeper County are urged to come out and vote for your next Republican nominee for sheriff. The winner of this firehouse primary will be the Republican candidate in the general election in November,” the release stated.

Culpeper Deputy Police Chief Tim Chilton is running for sheriff as an independent. Incumbent Sheriff Scott Jenkins is also running for his fourth term.