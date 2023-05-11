A former deputy’s bid for Culpeper County Sheriff has been short-lived.

Ashleigh Baughan announced in an email Wednesday evening her withdrawal from the race.

“It is with deep regret that I will no longer be pursuing the Republican nomination for the candidacy of Culpeper County Sheriff. I appreciate every ounce of support I have received thus far. An opportunity has arisen, and with that, it would be unfair to pursue the position any further. I wish the candidates well on their campaign trails,” she stated in an email to Lorraine Carter, chairwoman of the local GOP Committee.

Culpeper Republicans announced last Saturday that Baughan would compete to be its nominee in the sheriff’s election in November in a firehouse primary this Saturday—against former CCSO Capt. Joe Watson. He announced his candidacy in April and intent to seek the local party’s endorsement.

Saturday's canvass is canceled, Carter said.

Last Friday, according to the sheriff’s office, Baughan resigned from her position as a courthouse deputy. She was a former lieutenant under Sheriff Scott Jenkins and the agency's first female member of the SWAT Team.

Culpeper Deputy Police Chief Tim Chilton is running as an independent for sheriff in November. Incumbent Sheriff Scott Jenkins is seeking a fourth term.