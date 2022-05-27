Be weather aware today: tornado, flood watches in effect for Culpeper, Virginia

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Culpeper County and much of Virginia until 2 p.m. today, May 27.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.
Stay weather aware today, advises Culpeper County Emergency Services. Severe thunderstorms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, a couple tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding.
Multiple rounds of storms are expected, according to the department. The greatest risk will be this afternoon/evening. See the latest at weather.gov/lwx
VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED in these National Weather Service Alerts ARE:
ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST
APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA
BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM
CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY
CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE
CULPEPER CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE
ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER
FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK
GOOCHLAND GREENE GREENSVILLE
HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO
HENRY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE
KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA
LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG
NELSON NEW KENT NOTTOWAY
ORANGE PAGE PITTSYLVANIA
POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE
PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND
ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA
STAFFORD SUSSEX WARREN
WESTMORELAND