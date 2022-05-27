Be weather aware today: tornado, flood watches in effect for Culpeper, Virginia

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Culpeper County and much of Virginia until 2 p.m. today, May 27.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

Stay weather aware today, advises Culpeper County Emergency Services. Severe thunderstorms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, a couple tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected, according to the department. The greatest risk will be this afternoon/evening. See the latest at weather.gov/lwx

VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED in these National Weather Service Alerts ARE:

ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST

APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA

BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM

CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY

CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE

CULPEPER CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE

ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER

FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK

GOOCHLAND GREENE GREENSVILLE

HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO

HENRY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE

KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA

LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG

NELSON NEW KENT NOTTOWAY

ORANGE PAGE PITTSYLVANIA

POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE

PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND

ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA

STAFFORD SUSSEX WARREN

WESTMORELAND