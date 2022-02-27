Bealeton couple killed in wreck with on-duty Fauquier deputy

A Bealeton couple died this past Friday morning in a two-vehicle wreck involving a Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J. Palmer is investigating the crash that occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Route 1700 (Granite Street), just north of Sumerduck Dragway in Fauquier County.

A 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on Granite Street when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Toyota proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, it pulled into the path of a 2014 Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Dodge Charger, according to a news release Sunday morning from Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey.

The Dodge was not able to avoid striking the Toyota in the side, Coffey said. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median.

The driver of the Toyota, Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

The Dodge is owned by the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and Smith, a deputy, was on duty at the time of the wreck, Coffey said.

The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation. The crash investigation remains ongoing with assistance from the Fauquier Commonwealth's Attorney Office, according to state police.