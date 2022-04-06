Bealeton man charged with attempted rape in Culpeper attack

A Bealeton man faces charges after Culpeper police responded early Sunday to an isolated site on the town’s west side and found a sexual assault in progress.

Enrique Domingo Morales, 23, was charged with attempted rape by force/threat, abduction by force/intimidation, assault and battery, and misdemeanor unlawful obstruction of summoning emergency services, Master Police Officer J.C. Cole said in a statement.

Culpeper County E-911 received multiple 911 hang-up phone calls around 2 a.m. April 3. Each time the dispatchers answered, the caller hung up. Finally, the caller was able to stay on the line long enough for dispatchers to determine that the calls weren’t accidental.

The E-911 Center used the Rapid SOS system to learn the caller’s general location in the 800 block of Sperryville Pike.

Officers investigated, and stopped the assault. A suspect was detained and Morales was charged. He is being held without bond eligibility in the Culpeper County Jail.

Police investigators determined Morales met the victim at a bar in the town of Culpeper, wrote Cole, a Culpeper police spokeswoman.

There was no evidence of a prior acquaintance between the two, Cole said. Morales offered her a ride home, which she accepted. He then took her to the isolated location and tried to rape her, police said.

The woman tried to call 911, but each time the attacker hung up the phone on dispatchers, until the victim was finally able to stay on the phone long enough for dispatchers to send law enforcement, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack, but emergency medical services were not needed, Cole said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Norma McGuckin at 540-727-3430, ext. 5580, or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Reference case No. 2204-0022.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or to culpeperpd.org.