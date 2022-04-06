Bealeton man charged with attempted rape in reported Culpeper attack

A Bealeton man faces various charges after Culpeper Police responded early Sunday to an isolated location on the town’s west side to find a reported sexual assault in progress.

Enrique Domingo Morales, 23, was charged with attempted rape by force/threat, abduction by force/intimidation, assault and battery, and misdemeanor unlawful obstruction of summoning emergency services, according to a news release from Culpeper Police spokeswoman Master Police Officer J.C. Cole.

Culpeper County E-911 received multiple 911 hang-up phone calls around 2 a.m. on April 3. Each time the dispatchers answered, the caller hung up. Finally, the caller was able to stay on the line long enough for dispatchers to determine that the calls weren’t accidental.

The E-911 Center used the Rapid SOS system to provide a general location of the caller in the 800-block of Sperryville Pike.

Officers responded to the area to investigate and stopped the assault. A suspect was detained and Morales charged. He is being held without bond eligibility in the Culpeper County Jail.

Police investigators determined Morales met the victim at a bar in the Town of Culpeper. There’s currently no evidence of any prior acquaintance between the two, according to Cole. Morales offered her a ride home, which she accepted. He then reportedly took her to the isolated location and attempted the rape, police said.

The woman tried to call 911, but each time the alleged attacker hung up the phone on dispatchers, until the victim was finally able to stay on the phone long enough for dispatchers to send law enforcement. The woman suffered minor injuries in the attack, but EMS was not needed, Cole said.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to Sgt Detective Norma McGuckin at 540/727-3430 ext. 5580 or tips@culpeperva.gov reference case #2204-0022.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or to culpeperpd.org