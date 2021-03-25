Bealeton man charged with trespassing at Luck Stone, stealing dirt bike

A Bealeton man faces multiple charges after police say he stole a dirt bike from Luck Stone Quarry in Fauquier County.

Alexander East, 21, was arrested on March 23 by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on charges of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony, petit larceny, grand larceny, destruction of property and trespassing, according to a FCSO news release.

A deputy responded to Luck Stone Quarry in the 11600 Block of Marsh Road in Bealeton for a report of a larceny. A man on scene told deputies that his dirt bike was missing from a building where he was storing it.

Upon further investigation, the deputy learned a dirt bike allegedly operated by East was involved in a reckless driving compliant on March 21, the release stated.

Authorities made contact with East and determined he was reportedly involved with trespassing at Luck Stone and taking the dirt bike. The item was recovered and returned to its owner.

East was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on $7,500 dollar secure bond.