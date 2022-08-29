Bealeton motorcycle rider dies in collision with tractor-trailer

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with an investigation in a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, Aug. 28 in Fauquier County between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

Senior Trooper D. Garasimowicz is investigating the wreck that occurred at 1:58 p.m. at the intersection James Madison Highway (U.S. Route 29) and Route 17 (Marsh Road). A collision occurred between a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling northbound on U.S. Route 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 17, according to a release Monday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The motorcycle rider, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 64-year-old Sterling man, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garasimowicz at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.